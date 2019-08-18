Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Veenstra will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Aug. 28. A family weekend celebration is planned.
Veenstra and the former Mickey Soetenga were married on Aug. 28, 1954, at Racine Christian Reformed Church.
The couple first met during Sunday School and had their first date singing hymns at Calvin College.
Veenstra, 87, was employed by Printing Development Inc. for 26 years, retiring in 1980.
Mrs. Veenstra, 85, was a registered nurse at the Becker-Shoop Center, retiring in 1982.
She enjoys reading, knitting and crocheting.
Both volunteer with the American Red Cross, disaster services with church, and helping with orphanages in Mexico and other places.
The Veenstras love to go camping and are lifetime members of Christian Reformed Church.
They said their happiest moments together were the birth of their children. The couple said their love for each other and having God at the center of their marriage has kept them together all these years.
The Veenstras have six children: Vicki (Lloyd) Vanderkwaak of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Joel (Gona) of Gig Harbor, Wash.; Tim (Yvonne) of Anchorage, Alaska; Tami (Ed) Schreur of Scarsdale, N.Y.; Todd (Teresa) of Fountain Inn, S.C., and John of Racine. They also have 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.