Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Veenstra will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Aug. 28. A family weekend celebration is planned.

Veenstra and the former Mickey Soetenga were married on Aug. 28, 1954, at Racine Christian Reformed Church.

The couple first met during Sunday School and had their first date singing hymns at Calvin College.

Veenstra, 87, was employed by Printing Development Inc. for 26 years, retiring in 1980.

Mrs. Veenstra, 85, was a registered nurse at the Becker-Shoop Center, retiring in 1982.

She enjoys reading, knitting and crocheting.

Both volunteer with the American Red Cross, disaster services with church, and helping with orphanages in Mexico and other places.

The Veenstras love to go camping and are lifetime members of Christian Reformed Church.

They said their happiest moments together were the birth of their children. The couple said their love for each other and having God at the center of their marriage has kept them together all these years.

The Veenstras have six children: Vicki (Lloyd) Vanderkwaak of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Joel (Gona) of Gig Harbor, Wash.; Tim (Yvonne) of Anchorage, Alaska; Tami (Ed) Schreur of Scarsdale, N.Y.; Todd (Teresa) of Fountain Inn, S.C., and John of Racine. They also have 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

