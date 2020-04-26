Anniversary: Tworek, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tworek of 3024 Southwood Drive will observe their 60th wedding anniversary May 7. They plan to celebrate at a later date.

Tworek and the former Barbara Krupa were married on May 7, 1960, at Immaculate Conception Church in Omaha, Neb.

The couple met at a polka dance in October of 1958 at Sokol Auditorium in Omaha, Neb. Their first date was to see the movie "The Big Country."

Tworek, 80, was employed by J.I. Case Co. for 35 years, retiring on July 1, 1992.

He is a member of two antique tractor clubs and the Knights of Columbus.

Mrs. Tworek, 80, was employed by Philadelphia American Life Insurance Co., retiring in October of 1995.

She tutors second-grade students at St. Lucy School.

The couple are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church and its Lucyniors senior group. They also volunteered at the annual church festival.

The Tworeks have lived in the Racine area for 40 years. They have traveled all of the United States but Oregon and Washington, and 10 foreign countries.