Anniversary: Turner, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Pete Turner of Racine observed their 50th wedding anniversary May 8.

Turner and the former Sue Greer were married on May 8, 1970, in Racine.

Turner was a used car salesman at West Town Motors.

He enjoys fishing and hunting.

Mrs. Turner was employed by SC Johnson.

Her hobbies include gardening.

The Racine natives have three children: Scott (Karla) of Venice Beach, Calif.; and Tom (Mera Yi) and Marcy (Bryan) Prochnow of Racine. The couple has three grandchildren.

