Mr. and Mrs. Angelo Trentadue of 718 Kentwood Drive took their children and grandchildren to Lanai, Hawaii, on Dec. 28 to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple's brother-in-law officiated over the ceremony and written vows were repeated.
Trentadue and the former Barbara McIntyre were married on Dec. 28, 1968, in Racine.
Trentadue, a native of Racine, was an electrician for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers No. 430, retiring in 2010.
He is an avid fisherman and is the owner of Fishing Bug Charter, fishing on Lake Michigan for 40 years.
Mrs. Trentadue was a registered nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital, Milwaukee, retiring in 2011.
She is a member and past president of the Retired Inactive Nurses Group.
The couple are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and former members of True Life Church.
The Trentadues have two children: Angelo of Racine, and Julie Ann (John) Bonogofsky of Genoa City. The couple has five grandchildren.
