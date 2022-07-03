Anniversary: Toeppe, 50th

Toeppe, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Toeppe of Caledonia celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their entire family at their cabin in central Wisconsin.

Toeppe and the former Kathy Glines were married on July 1, 1972, at Atonement Lutheran Church, where they are still members.

Toeppe was CEO and president of Wisconsin Plating Works for 40 years, retiring in December of 2013. Mrs. Toeppe was the office manager for 30 years, retiring in November of 2013.

Toeppe is on the Governance and Selection Committee for the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame, and treasurer and board member of the Kassel Mission Historical Society.

Mrs. Toeppe enjoys spending as much time as possible building memories with her six grandchildren.

The Racine natives have two children: Erika (Daniel) Hostens of Galesburg, Ill.; and Nicole Marini of Racine.

