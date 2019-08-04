Mr. and Mrs. James Thompson of 5017 Kingdom Court celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 4 with family and friends at the Roma Lodge.
Thompson and the former Sonia Hogard were married on Aug. 1, 1959, in Racine.
They first met when James was home on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps. Their first date included pizza from Wells Brothers and a movie at the Granada Theater.
Thompson, 82, served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a member of the Marine Corps League.
He was an electrical contractor, retiring in 1999.
He is a member of the Racine German Club and enjoys trap and skeet shooting.
Mrs. Thompson, 81, was born in Racine and was a stay-at-home mother.
She enjoys knitting and reading.
The couple are members of Faithbridge Church and said that their faith, love and mutual understanding of each other's needs is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together have been the birth of their children.
The Thompsons have five children: Patti (Jon) Morelli and Paul (Amy) of Racine; Robert (Bette) of Surprise, Ariz.; Mark (Beth) of Austin, Texas; and Dan (Raeann) of Wind Lake. The couple has 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Their advice to young people getting married today: "Don't go to bed angry."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.