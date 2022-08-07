 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary: Therkelsen, 50th

  • 0
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Therkelsen

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Therkelsen

Therkelsen, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Therkelsen of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 29. Family and friends gathered for a celebration at the couple’s home.

Therkelsen and the former Carol Peterson were married on Aug. 5, 1972, in Racine.

Therkelsen was employed as a business agent with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 430, retiring in 2014.

He is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Racine, Gateway Technical College Board, United Way of Racine County Board and as a Local 430 officer. He enjoys working sudoku puzzles.

Mrs. Therkelsen was an office manager at Ziabicki Import Co., retiring in July of 2010.

She is a volunteer at the Northside Food Pantry and enjoys rummaging and reading.

People are also reading…

The Racine natives are members of Second Presbyterian Church and like spending time in Door County.

They have one daughter, Tracie (Peter) Feest of Franksville, and three grandchildren.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary: Brandt, 50th

Anniversary: Brandt, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Brandt of Mount Pleasant are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends July 17 at Buckets Pub.

Anniversary: Rorek, 65th

Anniversary: Rorek, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond C. Rorek (Joan L. Ripley) are to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on July 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News