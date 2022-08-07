Anniversary: Therkelsen, 50th

Therkelsen, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Therkelsen of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 29. Family and friends gathered for a celebration at the couple’s home.

Therkelsen and the former Carol Peterson were married on Aug. 5, 1972, in Racine.

Therkelsen was employed as a business agent with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 430, retiring in 2014.

He is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Racine, Gateway Technical College Board, United Way of Racine County Board and as a Local 430 officer. He enjoys working sudoku puzzles.

Mrs. Therkelsen was an office manager at Ziabicki Import Co., retiring in July of 2010.

She is a volunteer at the Northside Food Pantry and enjoys rummaging and reading.

The Racine natives are members of Second Presbyterian Church and like spending time in Door County.

They have one daughter, Tracie (Peter) Feest of Franksville, and three grandchildren.