Anniversary: Stuebe, 65th

Stuebe, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Stuebe of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary at home with family.

Stuebe and the former Eileen Sorensen were married on June 29, 1957, in Racine.

They met at Park High School in 1952 and went dancing at the Polish Hall for their first date.

Stuebe, 85, was an electrician and worked in maintenance for Bosch, retiring in 1999. He currently works part time at Washington Park Golf Course.

Stuebe enjoys softball, volleyball, playing cards, going to Racine Raider games and watching Green Bay Packers football.

Mrs. Stuebe, 85, was a homemaker and dog groomer. She enjoys aerobics, walking, swimming, socializing, volunteering at her granddaughter’s school and taking summer vacations with family. Mrs. Stuebe is a retired Sunday School teacher.

The Racine natives enjoy golfing, bowling and camping and are members of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

They said that having similar interests and always putting each other first is what has kept them together all these years. Their happiest moments together was the birth of their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

The Stuebes have two children: Wendy (Terry) Lail and Tim (Kim) of Racine. The couple has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Make sure you pick the right person to marry, and then don’t give up. You’ll get to have the happiest times of your lives together.”

