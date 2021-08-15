Anniversary: Stone, 50th

Stone, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Stone of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small gathering in Door County.

Stone and the former Karen Phillips were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, where they are still members.

Stone served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968.

He was employed as a production coordinator for SC Johnson for 38 years, retiring in May of 2006. Stone is a member of the SC Johnson 20 Year Club.

His hobbies include deer and turkey hunting.

Mrs. Stone was a medical technologist at St. Mary’s Hospital for 25 years, retiring in May of 2013.

She was a Girl Scouts leader and enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, as well as playing cribbage, reading, traveling and baking.

The Racine natives volunteer for various church activities and have helped at Retiree Work Week in Fence Lake since 2006. They also enjoy camping and fishing.

The Stones have one daughter, Katie (Craig) Parsons of Madison, and two grandchildren.

