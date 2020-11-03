Anniversary: Steimle, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Steimle of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 7 with a romantic dinner and Nov. 8 at a brunch hosted by their daughters and families. A Mediterranean cruise has been postponed to next year.

Steimle and the former Sue Rodenkirch were married on Nov. 7, 1970, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Steimle was a sales representative for Moore Business Forms and United General Graphics, retiring in December of 2009.

He served as a petty officer third class in the United States Naval Air Force during the Vietnam War in weather reconnaissance tracking hurricanes and typhoons.

Stemile is an active member and former Board member of the German Club and enjoys fishing, camping, and watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers.

Mrs. Steimle was employed by SC Johnson Wax for seven years and at Johnson Financial Group for 31 years as a teller, in commercial lending and as an executive assistant. She retired in January of 2009.

Mrs. Steimle enjoys camping, having monthly steak club with dear friends and playing poker with fellow retirees. She is a member of the Johnson Financial Group 20 Year Club and volunteers in the Ascension All Saints Gift Shop and at the Animal Crackers Jazz Series at the Racine Zoo.

The Racine natives have two children: Heather (Pat) Eisenman of Racine and Sarah (Robert) Greening of Franksville. The Steimles have four grandchildren.

