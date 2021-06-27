Anniversary: Statezny, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Statezny of Franksville returned to the location of their wedding in Crandon recently to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

The celebration with family and friends started with a meal prepared by the ladies of the family and a surprise delivery of flowers that were arranged just like the flowers from their wedding. The couple shared many stories, old and new. And, after cutting the cake, Statezny gave Mrs. Statezny a ring. The celebration ended with the planting of a tree on their Airport Road property which will serve as a long reminder of their love as it reaches to the sky.

Statezny and the former Nancy Fraley were married on June 5, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Crandon. The couple has lived in Racine for almost 50 years.

Statezny was employed in maintenance at Great Northern Corp. for 26 years before retiring in September of 2016.

Mrs. Statezny has been employed by Infusino’s on Rapids Drive for 41 years.

The couple has one daughter, Lisa (Michael) Engel of Eagle. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

