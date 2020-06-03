Anniversary: Spatz, 50th
Mr. and Mrs. Kenn Spatz of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 21.

Spatz and the former Catherine Clark were married on June 21, 1970, at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Merrill.

Both graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1965 with teaching degrees in art.

Spatz served in the U.S. Air Force and taught school in Merrill, Wauwatosa and Two Rivers. He retired in 2004 from Magee Elementary School in Two Rivers.

Spatz enjoys gardening, antiques and creates large acrylic paintings.

Mrs. Spatz taught school in LaCrosse; Port Huron, Mich., and Oak Creek. She ended her teaching career in 1971 at Oak Creek Middle School.

Mrs. Spatz also was involved with many disability programs in Wisconsin and enjoys music, the arts, antiques and quilting.

The Spatzes are members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

They have two children: Sara (Craig) Thome of Oak Creek, and Heidi (Kelley) Branch of Seattle, Wash. The couple has five grandchildren.

