Anniversary: Spalla, 65th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Spalla of 1916 Wisconsin Ave. will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at Hob Nob at a later date.

Spalla and the former Eva Sandvick were married April 16, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Church in LaCrosse. The have lived in Racine since 1962.

The Spallas met in DeSoto, attended some of the same schools and had mutual friends. They really got acquainted one summer when Herbert was on leave from the U.S. Navy. Their first date was to dinner at Blue Heaven Restaurant in Prairie du Chien.

The couple are members of St. Edward Catholic Church.

Spalla, 87, was employed by Ladish Co. in Cudahy for 33 years, retiring on June 29, 1990.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Edward Church Council and Building Grounds Committee. Spalla enjoys golfing, bowling and Custer history research.

Mrs. Spalla, 86, was a teacher at Goodland Elementary School, retiring in 2001. Her first job was in 1953 at a one-room school in Victory, Wis. She also taught in LaCrosse and Tomah.

Mrs. Spalla was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of the YMCA Boys Choir Parent Club. Her hobbies include playing the piano and cards, reading and writing letters to the editor.