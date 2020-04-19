Anniversary: Spalla, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Spalla of 1916 Wisconsin Ave. will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at Hob Nob at a later date.
Spalla and the former Eva Sandvick were married April 16, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Church in LaCrosse. The have lived in Racine since 1962.
The Spallas met in DeSoto, attended some of the same schools and had mutual friends. They really got acquainted one summer when Herbert was on leave from the U.S. Navy. Their first date was to dinner at Blue Heaven Restaurant in Prairie du Chien.
The couple are members of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Spalla, 87, was employed by Ladish Co. in Cudahy for 33 years, retiring on June 29, 1990.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St. Edward Church Council and Building Grounds Committee. Spalla enjoys golfing, bowling and Custer history research.
Mrs. Spalla, 86, was a teacher at Goodland Elementary School, retiring in 2001. Her first job was in 1953 at a one-room school in Victory, Wis. She also taught in LaCrosse and Tomah.
Mrs. Spalla was a Cub Scout den mother and a member of the YMCA Boys Choir Parent Club. Her hobbies include playing the piano and cards, reading and writing letters to the editor.
The couple said that respect, love and commitment for each other and family is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moment together was the day they got married knowing they would spend the rest of their lives together.
The Spallas have five children: Elizabeth (Paul) Nowak of Racine; Eva Marie (Luke) Kostal of Hart, Mich.; Bryan of Yorktown, Va.; Gregory (Carin) of Seymour, Ind.; and Herbert (Heidi) of Indianapolis, Ind. The couple has 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Be passionate about your love and commitment to each other and to realize a good marriage endures because of God's blessings."
