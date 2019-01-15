Mr. and Mrs. Glenn R. Smith of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by spending time with their family.
Smith and the former Marilyn H. Christman were married Jan. 25, 1969, in Calvary Memorial Church.
Smith was a die cutter operator at Color Arts Inc. for 31 years, and then was employed by Boston Store for six years, retiring in March of 2011.
Smith is a U.S. Navy veteran serving in the Pacific. He played softball with the Color Arts team for 13 years and was a member of the Color Arts bowling team in 1979.
Smith is a member of the Racine Veterans Honor Guard, Racine Area Veterans Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America and Navy Club Ship 60. He enjoys reading military books.
Mrs. Smith worked in accounting as an expediter and planner at Gettys for 11 years. She was then employed by the Racine Unified School District and was a secretary at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School for 22 years, retiring in January of 2011.
Mrs. Smith is a member of a breast cancer support group and enjoys reading, playing electronic games, shopping, playing games with her family and having brunch with friends.
The Racine natives enjoy spending time with family and listening to music.
They are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
The Smiths have two children: Chris R. Smith and Marcie L. O'Brien of Racine. They have two granddaughters.
