Anniversary: Singstock, 50th

Singstock, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Jay Singstock of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 16. Family and friends gathered for a celebration at the couple’s home.

Jay Singstock and the former Anna “Kate” Nolan were married on Sept. 16, 1972, in Racine.

They are members of the Moose Lodge No. 437. They enjoy volunteering, golfing, gardening, and traveling with family and friends since their retirement.

They have one daughter and one son, Jaye (Keith) Harrington of Racine, Dustin (Joanna) Singstock of Phoenix, Arizona, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.