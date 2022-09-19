 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anniversary: Singstock, 50th

  • 0
Mr. and Mrs. Singstock

Mrs. and Mr. Singstock

Singstock, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Jay Singstock of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on September 16. Family and friends gathered for a celebration at the couple’s home.

Jay Singstock and the former Anna “Kate” Nolan were married on Sept. 16, 1972, in Racine.

They are members of the Moose Lodge No. 437. They enjoy volunteering, golfing, gardening, and traveling with family and friends since their retirement.

They have one daughter and one son, Jaye (Keith) Harrington of Racine, Dustin (Joanna) Singstock of Phoenix, Arizona, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News