Anniversary: Shouldice, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Shouldice of Union Grove celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a quiet family dinner at Michael's on the Lake Restaurant on Eagle Lake in Kansasville.

Shouldice and the former Sharon Green were married on Nov. 20, 1971, at Christ Church in Racine.

Shouldice was employed by Walker Manufacturing for 10 years and then Modine Manufacturing Co. until retirement in 2004.

He is known as a "Mr. fix-it" and enjoys owning and fixing antique cars.

Mrs. Shouldice, a Racine native, was a physical education teacher at Gifford Elementary School for Racine Unified and St. Charles School in Burlington. She was also a gymnastics instructor for the Union Grove Recreation Department.

Mrs. Shouldice is a past member of the Racine Sweet Adelines and AODA Union Grove. She has been a master gardener for 27 years and a Union Grove community volunteer. Her hobbies include gardening, hiking, singing and crafts.

The couple enjoy traveling.

They have two sons: Andy of Union Grove and Mark of San Diego, Calif.

The couple said their best times are spent with family and friends.

