Anniversary: Shine, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Shine of Racine celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 13 during a dinner party hosted by their children at Reefpoint Brewhouse. The celebration in their honor included 85 of their closest friends and family. A weekend getaway to Madison is also planned.

Shine and the former Judie Kullas were married on Jan. 8, 1972, at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in Milwaukee.

Shine is a retired Racine Unified School District teacher. He taught reading and social studies at Gilmore and then Park for more than 30 years. Shine also mentored teaching students at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Shine volunteers at the Civil Rights Museum in Kenosha; is addicted to Audible audio books and reading generally; and tries desperately to study Polish.

Mrs. Shine is a retired school social worker. She was employed by the Oak Creek-Franklin School District for many decades.

Mrs. Shine is former president and treasurer of the American Council for School Social Work, loves genealogy and tracking down dead relatives and enjoys working in the garden.

The Shines have lived in the Racine area for 45 years. They both love spending time and playing games with their grandchildren and have even recently learned “Four Square.”

The couple are longtime members of St. Rita Catholic Church.

They have three children: Becky (Oren) Azar of Chicago; Molly (Corey) Lorenzen of Apple Valley, Minn.; and Dave (Megan) of Portland, Ore. The Shines have six grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0