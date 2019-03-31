Mrs. and Mrs. Milton Schulz of Racine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Feb. 21.
Schulz and the former Eileen Larrabee were married on Feb. 21, 1959, at Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. E.E. Young officiating.
The Park High School graduates met when they lived across the street from each other on Grand Avenue and started dating when Schulz returned from serving in the U.S. Army in April of 1957.
He was drafted in 1955 and served one year of his duty in Karlsruhe, Germany. After completing his active duty, Schulz returned to Racine and worked at Printing Developments, Inc. and Modine Manufacturing Co. He completed 28 years of employment at S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., retiring in June of 1997.
Schulz enjoys fishing, hunting, birdwatching, home remodeling projects and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Schulz was born in Elk Mound and moved to Racine in 1950. She was employed by Walker Manufacturing Co. and J.I. Case Co., retiring in 1995.
Mrs. Schulz enjoys reading, cooking, baking, card making, birdwatching, and spending time with family and friends.
The Schulzes enjoy traveling and have been to all 50 states as well as Canada, Antigua, Haiti, England, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Jamaica.
They are charter members of Community Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Schulz was a Sunday School teacher for many years; Schulz served on the church board and was Sunday School superintendent for a number of years.
The couple has four children: Todd (Cindy), Mark (Marianne), Janice Schulz and Kimberly Schulz, all of Racine. They also have four grandchildren.
Sharing their life and love with their family and their church family are the most important priorities in their lives.
