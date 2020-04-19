Anniversary: Schroeder, 50th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. David Schroeder will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with their family at a later date.

Schroeder and the former Susan Prochniak were married on April 11, 1970, at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Schroeder retired from contract computer programming in 2014. He was an electronics/field service technician for Unico Inc., a hydraulic technician at J.I. Case Co., a systems analyst/project manager for American Express and a web developer for M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Schroeder, a 1965 Horlick High School graduate, received an associate's degree in electronics from Racine Technical Institute in 1966, a bachelor of business administration cum laude from Carthage College in 1967 and a maser of business administration from The University of Texas at Austin in 1978. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969.

Schroeder was a drummer in various Racine bands, including The Chevaliers at the Ivanhoe on Main Street with the late Dean Langenfeld.

Mrs. Schroeder, a 1969 Horlick High School graduate, received a bachelor of fine arts in fine art-visual communications from the University of Houston.