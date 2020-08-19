Anniversary: Schneider, 70th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. and Mrs. Allan Schneider of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 26 during a family gathering on the front lawn with food, conversation and sharing memories.

Schneider and the former Betty Lou Dorn were married on Aug. 26, 1950, in Beloit. They have lived in the Racine area for about 40 years.

The couple met at Beloit College in 1947. For their first dates, they went to a spring football practice game after being set up by friends and to their first college formal dance.

Schneider, 94, was a geologist and professor, retiring in May of 1993.

He is a member of the Geological Society of America and the American Quaternary Association, and does volunteer work at the Ridges Sanctuary and Peninsula State Park. Schneider's hobbies include stamp and coin collecting and golfing.

Mrs. Schneider, 92, was a librarian for the Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1983.

She enjoys book clubs and exercise groups.

The Schneiders are members of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.