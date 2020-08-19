 Skip to main content
Anniversary: Schneider, 70th
Anniversary: Schneider, 70th

Dr. and Mrs. Allan Schneider

Dr. and Mrs. Allan Schneider

Dr. and Mrs. Allan Schneider of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 26 during a family gathering on the front lawn with food, conversation and sharing memories.

Schneider and the former Betty Lou Dorn were married on Aug. 26, 1950, in Beloit. They have lived in the Racine area for about 40 years.

The couple met at Beloit College in 1947. For their first dates, they went to a spring football practice game after being set up by friends and to their first college formal dance.

Schneider, 94, was a geologist and professor, retiring in May of 1993.

He is a member of the Geological Society of America and the American Quaternary Association, and does volunteer work at the Ridges Sanctuary and Peninsula State Park. Schneider's hobbies include stamp and coin collecting and golfing.

Mrs. Schneider, 92, was a librarian for the Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1983.

She enjoys book clubs and exercise groups.

The Schneiders are members of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

They said that love and their family is what has kept them together all these years. Their happiest moments was when they got married, and the adoption of their children and watching them grow up.

The Schneiders have three children: David, Dori (Paul) and Jim (Michelle), all of Racine. The couple has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Their advice for young people getting married today: "Be faithful, find a profession that you really like and take time to smell the flowers along the way."

