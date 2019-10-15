Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Schatzman of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary while on a cruise to Alaska June 20-29 and with their family at home.
Schatzman and the former Trudy Burdick were married June 28, 1969, in St. Edward Catholic Church.
Schatzman was employed by Poclain Hydraulics, retiring on June 10, 2010.
He enjoys golf and bowling with friends, and collecting memorabilia, including but not limited to bobble heads and classic record albums.
Mrs. Schatzman works part time at Personal Touch Flower Shop. She retired from Racine Industries on April 30, 2016.
Mrs. Schatzman enjoys spending time with her children and grandchildren, walking with her best friend and spending time with her sisters.
The Racine natives enjoy camping with family.
They have two sons: Bruce (Kathy) of Mount Pleasant and Brock (Shannon McGuire) of Waterford. The couple has five grandchildren.
