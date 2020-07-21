Anniversary: Sauder, 65th

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Sauder of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary June 25 quietly at home with family. They were also honored at their granddaughter's wedding June 20 and the "Beer Barrel Polka" was played for them.

Sauder and the former Lucille Wahl were married on June 25, 1955, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Westboro.

The couple met on Thanksgiving in 1953 at the Polish Hall on Mead Street.

Sauder, 87, was employed by American Motors Corp. and then Chrysler for 30 years, retiring in 1988.

The Kansasville native enjoys woodworking and carving, and playing they keyboard.

Mrs. Sauder, 85, was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Sturtevant for 25 years, retiring in 1992.

She enjoys reading, crossword puzzles and all kinds of crafts.

Sauder was the woodworking leader and Mrs. Sauder the general leader for Sturtevant 4-H for many years. The couple are members of the South East Wisconsin Antique Power and Collectibles Society.

They lived on Highway KR in Sturtevant for 48 years before being uprooted by Foxconn.