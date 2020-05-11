Anniversary: Sakkinen, 70th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. William "Jim" Sakkinen of Kenosha will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with their family at a later date.

Sakkinen and the former Irmgard Blumtritt were married on May 11, 1950, in Berlin, Germany.

Sakkinen, 91, served in the U.S. Air Force as an air traffic controller during the Berlin Airlift. He was introduced to Irmgard by her sister, Erica, in Berlin in 1948. There first date was on a car ride with Erica as their chaperone.

Sakkinen was a machinist at J.I. Case Co., retiring in 1990. He is a member of the J.I. Case 20 Year Club.

Mrs. Sakkinen, 88, was a book binder at Western Publishing Co. Inc., retiring in 1993.

She enjoys tending to her flower garden.

The couple have lived in the Racine area and have been members of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 60 years. They said that their love for each other and their family is what has kept them together all these years.

They said their happiest moments together have been vacations to Berlin and vacations in Michigan with family.

The Sakkinens enjoy playing pinocle, listening to music and working puzzles. They previously enjoyed dancing and entertaining family and friends.

The couple has three children: Suzanne (the late Steve) Molnar of Franksville; Carol Johnston (Mike Jocius) of Kansasville; and Allen (Joyce) of Franklin, Tenn. The Sakkinens have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0