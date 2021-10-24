Anniversary: Rozzoni, 55th

Mr. and Mrs. Arthur "Art" Rozzoni of Racine celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary Oct. 23 at a pizza party at Roma Lodge with family, their best man and maid of honor.

Rozzoni and the former Trudith "Trudy" Slesarenko were married on Oct. 22, 1966, at St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Rozzoni was a truck driver for 37 years, retiring from USF Holland Motor Express in December of 2008.

He is a member of Roma Lodge and was on the board of directors for four years.

Mrs. Rozzoni was employed by Modine Manufacturing Co. for 23 years, retiring as a purchasing coordinator in 2003. She then worked part time at Totero's for eight years before they closed in 2014.

Mrs. Rozzoni is a member of Journey in Faith Church (formerly Gethsemane Lutheran Church) and is on the Mission Committee. She enjoys making/recycling cards and do-it-yourself projects.

The Racine natives enjoy going to breakfast and brunches with classmates.

They have two sons: Chris (Karen) of Kenosha and Andy (Karen) of Racine. The Rozzonis have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

