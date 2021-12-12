Anniversary: Rose, 50th

Mrs. and Mrs. Harold Rose of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 18.

Rose and the former Linda Bean were married on Dec. 18, 1971, in Racine.

Rose retired from J.I. Case Co.

He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

Mrs. Rose was a licensed practical nurse for the Racine Unified School District.

She is a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Sturtevant

The couple has two children: Victoria (Chris) of Lexington, Ky., and Addie Rose of Sturtevant. The Roses have one grandchild.

