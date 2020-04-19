Anniversary: Ramczyk, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Ramczyk of 7250 Cliffside Drive will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary during a family dinner at a later date.

Ramczyk and the former Joyce Dunn were married on April 15, 1960, at St. Patrick's Church in Milwaukee.

Ramczyk, 81, was employed by Sentry Foods in Oak Creek for 29 years, retiring in 2000.

He enjoys helping out at his son's flooring business and working in his yard.

Mrs. Ramczyk, 79, retired from TG3 in Kenosha after 10 years of service. She helps with cleaning at her son's flooring store.

The Racine natives enjoy shopping, watching football, playing cards and going to Potawatomi casino to play slots.

They are members of St. Mary By The Lake Catholic Church in Caledonia and enjoy taking part in the Meet Your Neighbor monthly program.

The couple said that family gatherings and having respect for one another is what has kept them together all these years. Their happiest moments have been doing things together and family gatherings.

The Ramczyks have four children: Brian (Patti), Bob (Brenda), Doug (Nicole) and Dan, all of Racine. The couple has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: "Enjoy every moment and day you can with each other and love unconditionally."

