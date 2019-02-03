Try 1 month for 99¢
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Poulsen of Nekoosa (formerly of Racine) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary during a week-long Christmas break vacation with their family in Florida.

Poulsen and the former Barb Piepmeier were married on Jan. 4, 1969, in St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Poulsen worked as a training coordinator for North American Consumer Products at SC Johnson for 35 years, retiring in 2005.

Mrs. Poulsen was a telecommunications specialist at AT&T, retiring in 2006.

The Racine natives are members of Lake Arrowhead and enjoy golfing.

The couple are members of Lakes Area Christian Fellowship and are working on helping with a new church building.

The Poulsens have two children: Michele (Dean) Steger and Chrissy (Wayne) Molitor of Mount Pleasant. The couple has two grandchildren.

