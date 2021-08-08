Anniversary: Podoba, 50th

Podoba, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Podoba of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary during a small gathering with family and friends.

Podoba and the former Patricia Gossett were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Podoba served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971. He was part of the 2nd and 7th Infantry Divisions in the Republic of Korea.

Podoba worked in various quality and purchasing positions for Case IH for more than 40 years, retiring in 2010. He is a member of the CNH Industrial Racine 20-Year Club.

Podoba is an avid Packers, Brewers, Badgers, Bucks and Racine Raiders fan, and a member of the Racine Raiders Alumni Association.

Mrs. Podoba, a homemaker, was a daycare assistant at the JMBA Daycare Center.

She enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, attending Zumba classes, watching classical movies, and taking trips to Wendover, Nev., with her husband.

The Racine natives are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

They have three children: Raymond (Sherry) of Edmond, Okla.; Rick (Julie) of Mount Pleasant; and Renee of Wichita, Kan. The Podobas have seven grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0