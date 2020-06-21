Anniversary: Plourde, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Plourde of Franksville celebrated their 60th anniversary at a dinner with immediate family members.

Plourde and the former Maraloy Miller were married on June 11, 1960, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant.

The couple met at an establishment on Browns Lake and their first date was at Muskego beach to see a polka band.

Plourde, 81, was employed by American Motors and later Chrysler, retiring in February of 1990.

He is a Green Bay Packers fan, a member of the West Allis Bowmen, and enjoys fishing and hunting.

Mrs. Plourde, 81, was an Avon representative for 35 years, retiring in 2017.

She enjoys numerous crafting techniques such as crochet, knitting and sewing.

The Plourdes enjoy gardening and spending time up north at their place in Tipler on the Lake of Dreams.

The couple has two children: Diana (Larry) Norval of Mount Pleasant and Vicki (Robert) Mandli of Porterfield. The Plourdes have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

