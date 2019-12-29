Anniversary: Pichelman, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Wally Pichelman of Racine will observe their 70th wedding anniversary during a private family dinner.

Pichelman and the former Loretta Goodwin were married Jan. 7, 1950, at Bronislava Church in Plover. Their first date was in 1948.

Pichelman, 88, was employed by Racine County Home and then was owner of Racine Brick Unloaders for 47 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He likes old cars.

Mrs. Pichelman, 89, was a clerical worker at Ridgewood Care Center for 30 years.

She volunteered at the Ridgewood Gift show for five years and is a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.

The Pichelmans have lived in the Racine area since 1952. They said that working together has kept them together all these years and their happiest moments together was when their three children were born.

Their children are: Peter (Cricky) of Richfield; David (Carol) of Racine; and Marilyn (Steve) Morressey of Elm Grove and Las Vegas. The Pichelmans have 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0