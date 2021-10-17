Anniversary: Phillips, 70th

Phillips, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Phillips of Mount Pleasant will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with local celebrations with family from multiple states.

Phillips and the former Beverly Welty were married on Oct. 21, 1951, in Monmouth, Ill. They met on a blind date in October of 1950 in Monmouth.

Phillips, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired as a foundry manager at Racine Steel Castings, followed by a second retirement from Grede Foundry in Milwaukee and a final retirement from Frank Sterbin, CPA.

Phillips, 91, enjoyed playing golf and tennis, and currently enjoys playing sheepshead, and following the Badgers, Brewers and Packers.

Mrs. Phillips, 90, worked part-time jobs while raising their two sons. She ultimately retired as a secretary from Western Printing Co. Inc.

Mrs. Phillips enjoyed volunteering for 23 years at St. Luke’s Hospital. She also enjoys needlework, playing cards and watching sports.

The couple are members of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

Their sons are Steven (Julie) of Madison and Scott (Kristine) of Mount Pleasant. Mr. and Mrs. Phillips have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Always put the happiness of your spouse above your own.”

