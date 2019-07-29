Mr. and Mrs. Laurence Peterson of Racine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary July 14 by renewing their vows with the Rev. Alan McCalister officiating at Second Presbyterian Church. On July 16, they went to Door County where they honeymooned 70 years ago. Family and friends were there to help them celebrate.
Peterson and the former Dolores Wickman were married on July 16, 1949, in Racine. The couple met on a blind date in Racine.
Peterson, 87, was a stationary engineer at J.I. Case Co. for 45 years, retiring in 1993.
In his younger days he enjoyed flying out of Sylvania Airport and playing in a band.
Mrs. Peterson, 88, was a cook at The Loom of Denmark and then worked at Ziabicki Import Co. Inc., retiring in 1993.
She loves cooking, baking, gardening and working on puzzles.
The couple are members of Second Presbyterian Church.
They said some of their happiest moments included the birth of their children and grandchildren, and spending many summers in Door County.
The Petersons have two children: Carol (Rick) Therkelsen of Racine and the late Donald (Emma of Simi Valley, Calif.) Peterson. The couple has one grandchild, two step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild and four step-great-grandchildren.
