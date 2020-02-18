Anniversary: Pedersen, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pedersen of Oak Park Place in Burlington celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with family at their residence.

Pedersen and the former Marion Kjell were married on Feb. 12, 1945, at First Methodist Church in Marinette.

The couple met in second grade and started dating after high school in 1953, mostly writing letters as Richard was serving in the U.S. Navy. They went out for dinner on their first date.

Pedersen, 89, served in the U.S. Navy for four years and circumnavigated the world.

He was an educator at Horlick High School for 28 years, retiring in 1990.

Pedersen volunteered for St. Mary’s Hospital for 20 years on the board of directors for the volunteers and volunteered for Meals on Wheels for 25 years. He tutored at Giese Elementary School for 20 years, was an advisor to the Future Teachers of America and for VICA at Horlick High School, and was chairman of the Tech Ed Department. Pedersen was a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 225 for six years.

Mrs. Pedersen, 90, was employed in the City of Racine Financial Department for 18 years, retiring in 1990.