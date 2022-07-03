 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary: Parenteau, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Gerald D. Parenteau of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary during a family celebration picnic at home.

Parenteau and the former Donna Brown were married on June 29, 1957, at St. Rita Catholic Church. They met through Donna’s cousin Hank and their first date was a double date with Hank and his girlfriend Charlene.

Parenteau, 86, has been retired for many years and still enjoys hanging out with his bride and making her laugh.

He also enjoys meeting up with friends and family, playing cards and taking their money. It is his way of keeping in touch with everyone in town that he knows as friends from all of his years bar tending.

Mrs. Parenteau, 84, has been retired for many years and enjoys spending her days being entertained by her sweetheart.

She really enjoys working in her yard and receives so many compliments from her neighbors as they walk by. She’s always being told it’s “the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood.”

People are also reading…

The couple said that a good sense of humor is what has kept them together all these years and that their happiest moments together has been any time spent with family.

The Racine natives have three children: Kattie (Steve) Bleichner of Beecher; Jerry of Racine; and Liz (Jerry) Ricchio of Franksville. The couple has nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Their advice for young people getting married today: “Buy a house with a small kitchen because it keeps you close together.”

