Anniversary: Parenteau, 50th
Anniversary: Parenteau, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Parenteau

Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Parenteau of 1320 Deane Blvd. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 12. In light of COVID-19, a celebration date will be determined and announced at a later time.

Parenteau and the former Diane Lynn Trucker, Racine natives, were married on Sept. 12, 1970, in Atonement Lutheran Church.

Parenteau was a technician at SC Johnson, retiring in August of 2008.

He enjoys fishing in Canada, playing pool at Break and Run and playing cards at George's Tavern.

Mrs. Parenteau is a part-time cosmetologist at Arturo's Hair Fashions.

She enjoys decorating, playing on a golf league and spending time with her grandchildren.

The Parenteaus have two sons: Matthew (Ashley) and Christopher (Stacy) of Racine. The couple has five grandchildren.

