Anniversary: Parenteau, 50th

Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Parenteau of 1320 Deane Blvd. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 12. In light of COVID-19, a celebration date will be determined and announced at a later time.
Parenteau and the former Diane Lynn Trucker, Racine natives, were married on Sept. 12, 1970, in Atonement Lutheran Church.
Parenteau was a technician at SC Johnson, retiring in August of 2008.
He enjoys fishing in Canada, playing pool at Break and Run and playing cards at George's Tavern.
Mrs. Parenteau is a part-time cosmetologist at Arturo's Hair Fashions.
She enjoys decorating, playing on a golf league and spending time with her grandchildren.
The Parenteaus have two sons: Matthew (Ashley) and Christopher (Stacy) of Racine. The couple has five grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!