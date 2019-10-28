Mr. and Mrs. Tim Padden of 2616 Oregon St. celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 14 with family and friends at an early celebration in a private box at Miller Park for a Milwaukee Brewers game, a gift from their children.
Padden and the former Barbara Reisinger were married on Sept. 6, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tomah. The reception was held in the school basement.
The couple have lived in the Racine area since 1969.
Padden was a chemist at SC Johnson for 32 years, retiring in August of 2001.
Mrs. Padden graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing degree from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minn. Prior to getting married she worked at the Tomah VA Medical Center. A move to Racine provided a nursing position at St. Luke's Hospital. She also worked part time in the School of Nursing at St. Luke's.
The couple are members of St. Lucy Catholic Church.
Padden enjoys fishing, woodworking, automotive work and do-it-yourself projects.
Mrs. Padden was an American Red Cross for five years and is a current Toys for Tots volunteer. She is treasurer of the Ladies Group at St. Lucy's and enjoys knitting. Mrs. Padden knits slippers for the residents of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and sweaters for the needy through Guidepost Magazine.
The Paddens have two children: Brian (Lyn) of Lincolnshire, Ill., and Karen (Rich) Kress of Duluth, Ga. The couple has three grandchildren.
