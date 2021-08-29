Anniversary: Organ, 65th

Organ, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Organ of Racine will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.

Organ and the former Ruth Hansen were married on Sept. 1, 1956 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Racine.

The Racine natives met each other in a play at St. Catherine’s High School.

Organ worked at S.C. Johnson & Son from 1959 to 1999. He is a lector and serves mass at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church and served in the army from 1954 to 1956.

Mrs. Organ worked in the guidance department at St. Catherine’s High School before retiring in 1994. She is a past-president of St. Lucy’s Altar Society and serves on other parish committees.

The couple are members of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Organ have five children: the late Cynthia; Jim (Anne) of Hoffman Estates, Ill.; Jerry (Debbie) of St. Paul, Minn.; Jo Ann (Bill) Duppler of Verona; and Suzanne (Bob) Chambers of Woodstock, Md. They also have 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The couple would like to tell others that the key to a successful and lasting relationship is: “Life is too short to have disagreements. Begin and finish each day with a smile.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0