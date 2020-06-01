Anniversary: Olson, 60th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. David Olson of 1100 Fountain Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with their family in Wisconsin Dells at a later date.

Olson and the former Mary Pat Brinkman were married on June 11, 1960, at St. John Nepomuk Church.

The Racine natives grew up as friends in the same neighborhood with Dave, 80, going to school at Horlick High School and Mary Pat, 80, going to St. Catherine's High School. They went out for pizza on their first date.

Olson was employed as a computer systems analyst for Western Publishing Co. Inc. for 35 years.

He enjoys golfing, computer surfing, politics, music, and working jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Olson was employed by the SC Johnson Council House and in retail sales.

She manages a store at Fountain Hills, and enjoys knitting and reading.

The Olsons are members of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church and enjoy traveling, card club socializing and casinos.

The couple said that a strong mutual faith in their religion has kept them together all these years and the birth of their children were their happiest moments together.