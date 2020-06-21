Anniversary: Noll, 50th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mr. and Mrs. Al Noll of 6610 Lindsay Lane, Mount Pleasant, celebrated their 50th anniversary June 13 with a surprise dinner by their son at their favorite restaurant.

They are also looking forward to an Alaskan cruise.

Noll and the former Nancy Rice were married on June 13, 1970, in Sturtevant.

Noll was employed as a manager at Lee's True Value for 18 years before being employed in maintenance at Oakbrook Corp. He retired on April 27, 2012.

Noll's hobbies include woodworking and golfing.

Mrs. Noll was employed at JC Penney for 25 years and then by Wheaton Franciscan Medical Group, retiring on March 21, 2013.

She is a volunteer at the Racine Marian Center and her hobbies include jewelry making, card making, crafts, reading and gardening.

The Racine natives are members of the St. Lucy Catholic Church.

They have one son, Allan Noll Jr. of Mount Pleasant.

