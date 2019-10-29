{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Nelson of 4530 Patzke Road, Caledonia, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Nov. 10 during a special luncheon in their honor at home, given by their family.

Nelson and the former Julie McClure were married on Nov. 7, 1959, in Dubuque, Iowa. Their first date was a double date with friends attending a drive-in movie.

Nelson, 81, started working at Western Publishing Co. Inc. at 18 years old and retired as a supervisor in 1998. He truly loved his job and the people that worked for and with him.

He enjoys woodworking and gardening.

Mrs. Nelson, 78, worked on the pick pack line at Western Publishing in Coffeyville, Kan., for a few years but her family has always been her number one priority.

She enjoys cooking meals for her family.

The couple played horseshoes on a league in Kenosha for many years with Nelson being the hot shot ringer.

The Racine natives are members of Living Faith Lutheran Church. They treasure their family and having them over for Sunday lunch each week.

The couple said that honesty, communication and their love for their family is what has kept them together all these years. They said their happiest moments together was when their five children were born.

They are: Kim Nelson and Wendy Smaniotto of Racine; Katie (Don) Freitag of Kenosha; Patty Nelson of Green Bay, and Scott of Milwaukee. The Nelsons have nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two more great-grandchildren on the way.

Their advice for young people getting married today: "No secrets, trust in each other."

