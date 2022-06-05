Anniversary: Nelson, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Al Nelson of Racine celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary May 22 during a celebration with family and friends at Franksville Memorial Park.

Nelson and the former Carol Hansen were married on May 18, 1957, in Racine. They met at a party during high school.

Nelson, 87, is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He was a baker at O&H and Kappus bakeries, a machinist at Gorton Machine Co. and a maintenance technician at Metal Lab.

Nelson enjoyed golf and yard/home improvement.

Mrs. Nelson, 83, was a orthodontic lab supervisor at Professional Positioners for 33 years.

Her hobbies include quilting, knitting, sewing and reading.

The couple enjoyed traveling all over the world with friends including the U.S., Europe, Mexico and Canada, and spending time with friends and family.

The Racine natives are multi-generational members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in West Racine.

They said their happiest moments together was while traveling and seeing their family grow up. They said that mutual love and respect for each other and their family is what has kept them together all these years.

"We are very blessed — all of our family except one grandchild and one great-grandchild are local," said Mrs. Nelson.

The Nelsons have three children: Larry (Shari) of Big Flats, Tim (Sabrina) of Racine and Linda (Jim) Petersen of Racine. The Nelsons have seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Another great-grandchild is expected in August.

Their advice for young people getting married today: "Travel and experience things while you are young."

