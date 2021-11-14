Anniversary: Mutchler, 55th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mutchler of Mount Pleasant celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary with family.

Mutchler and the former Rosalie Konicek were married on Nov. 12, 1966, in Racine.

Mutchler was a safety and training coordinator for SC Johnson Wax, retiring in October of 2001 after 42 years of service.

Mutchler, who enjoys dog draining, volunteered at the Racine Kennel Club for 12 years and for the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus.

Mrs. Mutchler was a social worker for Kenosha Human Development Service, retiring in 2004.

She volunteered at San Juan Diego Middle School and St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church. Mrs. Mutchler enjoys reading, attending book club and sewing.

The Racine natives are members of St. Paul the Apostle Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the Racine County Democratic Party and the Price County Democratic Party.

The Mutchlers have four children: Kathryn Mutchler and Vincent of Kenosha; Robert C. of Racine; and Marialyce (Brian Rettmann) Mutchler of Washington, D.C. The couple has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

