Anniversary: Murphy, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Murphy of Home Harbor of Racine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 7. Due to COVID-19, two socially-distanced events took place. Local family and friends visited with the couple over the fence at Home Harbor, and a second virtual Zoom session was held for out-of-town family and friends.

Murphy and the former Lorraine M. Wirry were married on Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The couple met when Murphy started work at SC Johnson & Son in May of 1948 as a chemist. Mrs. Murphy was a department secretary at SC Johnson’s Research Laboratory.

Their first date was to a Valentine’s dance in 1949.

Murphy, 95, was a chemist at BorgWarner Research Center in Des Plaines, Ill., for 31 years, retiring on Feb. 22, 1987.

He was a board member of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., RSVP, and a member of the Knights of Columbus and Serra Club of Racine. Murphy is a past commodore of the Racine Yacht Club and was chairman of the Analytical Group of Industrial Research Institute.

Mrs. Murphy, 93, was a ward clerk at Resurrection Hospital, retiring on June 10, 1985.