Anniversary: Murphy, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. John E. Murphy of Home Harbor of Racine celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Oct. 7. Due to COVID-19, two socially-distanced events took place. Local family and friends visited with the couple over the fence at Home Harbor, and a second virtual Zoom session was held for out-of-town family and friends.
Murphy and the former Lorraine M. Wirry were married on Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
The couple met when Murphy started work at SC Johnson & Son in May of 1948 as a chemist. Mrs. Murphy was a department secretary at SC Johnson’s Research Laboratory.
Their first date was to a Valentine’s dance in 1949.
Murphy, 95, was a chemist at BorgWarner Research Center in Des Plaines, Ill., for 31 years, retiring on Feb. 22, 1987.
He was a board member of the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc., RSVP, and a member of the Knights of Columbus and Serra Club of Racine. Murphy is a past commodore of the Racine Yacht Club and was chairman of the Analytical Group of Industrial Research Institute.
Mrs. Murphy, 93, was a ward clerk at Resurrection Hospital, retiring on June 10, 1985.
She was a member of the Skokie Garden Club in Skokie, Ill., served on the board of the Racine Garden Club and received the Golden Trowel Award. Mrs. Murphy was a volunteer ward clerk at All Saints Hospital and a food pantry worker. She enjoys gardening.
The Murphys are members of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed sailing.
They said that love and working at being married is what has kept them together all these years.
They said their happiest moments were their wedding day and the birth of their children.
They have two children: Dr. Joanne Murphy-Ullrich (Dr. David Ullrich) of Birmingham, Ala., and Dr. Kevin (Dr. Lynne Zheutlin) Murphy of Baltimore, M.D. The Murphys have five grandchildren.
Their advice for young people getting married today: "Marriage is always a work in progress. You two are becoming one and it takes time. Remember, love will level your marriage bumps.”
