Anniversary: Mulder, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. William Mulder of Franksville celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary April 8.

Mulder and the former Lynn Quella were married on April 8, 1972, at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church.

The Racine natives were high school sweethearts and both graduated from Case High School.

Mulder was a supervisor at Bert Jensen & Sons. He worked a combination of 39 years at Bert Jensen & Sons and Jensen Metal Products. Mulder retired in December of 2012.

Mulder is a member of the National Speleological Society (NSS) and the Iowa Grotto and has enjoyed caving with many other cavers for years. He also loves to hunt and fish.

Mrs. Mulder was a graphic artist at The Journal Times for more than 25 years, retiring in May of 2018.

She has been sewing for more than 50 years and her newest endeavor is quilting. She also loves to work in their yard and doing things with her grandchildren.

The Mulders have two sons: Bill (Laura) of Caledonia and Alan (Rachel) of Racine. The couple has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0