Anniversary: Mortl, 70th

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Mortl of Sturtevant will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary during a small family gathering at the Reefpoint Brew House patio restaurant.

Mortl and the former Phyllis Phillips were married on Aug. 5, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Iron Mountain, Mich. They came to Racine after they were married.

Mortl, 88, was employed by Korndoerfer Construction Co., retiring on March 4, 1994.

He enjoys fishing, building puzzles, bird feeding, and watching deer and other little animals that come into their yard.

Mrs. Mortl, 87, was employed by Nearings grocery story in Sturtevant for 31 years, retiring on Feb. 29, 1998.

She enjoys crafts, camping, sewing machine embroidery, and rummage and estate sales.

The Mortls are members of St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sturtevant. They enjoy traveling and went on four cruises, and to Germany and many places in the United States. A highlight was ziplining in Jamaica when they were 83 and 84 years old.

The couple said their happiest moments together was having their five children. They enjoyed going places with their children, and playing board and card games.