Anniversary: Morse, 50th

Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Morse 3458 E. Elmwood Drive, Elmwood Park, observed their 50th wedding anniversary May 2. They are hoping to celebrate with family and friends at a later date.

Morse and the former Judith Scholzen were married on May 2, 1970, at Holy Name Catholic Church.

Morse, a native of Kenosha, was employed as a welder at Eaton Corp. for 15 years. He was then a sanitary stainless steel welder and pipefitter for W.M. Sprinkman Corp. in Waukesha for 30 years, retiring on March 3, 2017.

Morse is on the Bradford High School 50-year Committee, was involved in Boy Scouts with his son and was a basketball coach when his daughter was in grade school. Morse enjoys deer and turkey hunting, fishing on Lake Michigan and inland lakes, projects around the house and helping others.

Mrs. Morse, a Racine native, received an associate degree in nursing from Gateway Technical College in Kenosha in 1991. She was a nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse in pediatrics and maternity at St. Luke's Hospital for 20 years. She was then a registered nurse in women, infants and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Ascension All Saints Hospital, retiring on Dec. 30, 2015.