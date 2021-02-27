Anniversary: Morelli, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Benny Morelli of Union Grove will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today during a family dinner.

Morelli and the former Marlene Schattner were married on Jan. 28, 1956, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris, Wis. A dinner and reception was held at the Eugene and Julia Morelli residence following the Mass. The couple recalls a very bad snow storm that prevented them from leaving for their honeymoon.

Benny and Marlene met at Ehleiter's Barn Dance in Caledonia, where Marlene's brother pushed her into the car with Ben.

The couple has resided in Union Grove since 1956.

Morelli, 87, was employed by AMC/Chrysler Motors in Kenosha for 30 years, retiring in 1989. He was then a truck driver for CPI-Somer's Branch, retiring in 2000. He also is a retired hobby farmer in Paris Township and a retired member of Local 72.

Morelli collects toy tractors.

Mrs. Morelli, 84, was employed for 28 years as a waitress at Callen's Restaurant and 15 years as a store clerk at Ben Franklin, both in Union Grove.

She enjoys baking, playing board games, word searches and bingo.