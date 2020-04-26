Anniversary: Minneti, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Minneti of 3013 Dwight St. celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with close family during lunch at their home, a bonfire and and plans for the spring planting.
Minneti and the former Gail Homan were married on April 23, 1955, in Racine.
Dominic had met Gail's uncle playing chess and he ended up working for Dominic for his landscape business. Dominic met Gail at her home one afternoon for lemonade. For their first date, Dominic took Gail out for her first meatball bomber and it's still her favorite sandwich.
Minneti, 90, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War on the front lines with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was among veterans who went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on June 9, 2017.
Minneti owned a landscaping business and was then employed by J.I Case Co., retiring in 1989.
He was a Little League coach for his son Michael and a longtime member of Racine golf leagues. A favorite pastime is playing chess and he enjoys listening to opera, especially The Three Tenors. Minneti often can be found tinkering in the garage which he calls his second home. He has fond memories of fishing on the pier with his father as a boy and then later with his daughter Lori.
Mrs. Minneti, 86, worked at the Downtown Racine bank, a job she loved until she became a homemaker raising four children. In the 1980s, Mrs. Minneti was a manager at Buddy Squirrel at Regency Mall.
Mrs. Minneti was a room mother and member of the PTA at Mitchell School. She enjoys her cats Milo and Pumpkin, cooking with herbs from her garden, making jam and gardening.
The Racine natives are members of St. Edward Catholic Church.
They said their happiest moments together was their honeymoon in Chicago where they saw the original cast of the "King and I" at the Shubert Theater, dined at the elegant Chez Paree and saw Tony Martin. The couple said another favorite time was when their children were young.
The Minnetis are still enjoying their own home and the daily blessed rituals of making a fire, enjoying the backyard and their cherished memories.
Their four children are: Lisa Minneti of Fox Point; Lori (the late Kent Parco) Minneti and Michael of Racine; and the late Mark Minneti.
The couple's advice for young people getting married: "Always have something that you both are looking forward to; something together that you can talk about it. Enjoy the good times and stick together through the hard times. Every day is a bonus."
