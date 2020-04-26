Anniversary: Minneti, 65th

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mr. and Mrs. Dominic Minneti of 3013 Dwight St. celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with close family during lunch at their home, a bonfire and and plans for the spring planting.

Minneti and the former Gail Homan were married on April 23, 1955, in Racine.

Dominic had met Gail's uncle playing chess and he ended up working for Dominic for his landscape business. Dominic met Gail at her home one afternoon for lemonade. For their first date, Dominic took Gail out for her first meatball bomber and it's still her favorite sandwich.

Minneti, 90, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War on the front lines with the 1st Cavalry Division. He was among veterans who went on the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight on June 9, 2017.

Minneti owned a landscaping business and was then employed by J.I Case Co., retiring in 1989.

He was a Little League coach for his son Michael and a longtime member of Racine golf leagues. A favorite pastime is playing chess and he enjoys listening to opera, especially The Three Tenors. Minneti often can be found tinkering in the garage which he calls his second home. He has fond memories of fishing on the pier with his father as a boy and then later with his daughter Lori.