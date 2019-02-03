Mr. and Mrs. Fred Milne of Racine will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner celebration that is being planned. A party will be held this summer down at the river to mark this occasion with all of their friends.
A chance meeting at the wedding of mutual friends in London England in 1968 was the start of a transatlantic romance. On Valentine's Day 1969 in a small village in Scotland, Milne and the former Sue Stapleman exchanged wedding vows. After returning to the United States, a church ceremony and reception was held.
Milne was born in Scotland, and Mrs. Milne was born in Racine and has lived here all her life. After the wedding in Scotland, he couple returned to the United States. Milne started an independent contracting business. He recently retired after running the business for almost 50 years. Milne coached boys and girls Varsity soccer at St. Catherine's High School and was a coach with several club teams.
Mrs. Milne worked in real estate and is a retiree of SC Johnson where she worked in NACP marketing. She worked closely with the NFL through SC Johnson organizing trips to Packer games at Lambeau Field for students who would not ordinarily be able to attend.
The couple are members of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church. They enjoy spending time at the river on their boat. But they also enjoy being able to spend time with their family and each other.
The Milnes have two sons: Steve (Renee) and Dan (Melissa)l of Racine. The couple has one grandchild.
