Anniversary: Miller, 65th

Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Miller of Caledonia celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary during a private gathering of family.

Miller and the former Ruth Collova were married on Oct. 15, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Racine natives met at Racine Teacher's College in Union Grove. Their first date was to the Park High School Senior Prom in 1953.

Miller, 89, was employed by Gateway Technical College in Marketing Services, retiring in 2005.

He is a member of Roma Lodge, is a musician and artist, and enjoys gardening.

Mrs. Miller, 84, was a school teacher, retiring at age 79 in 2016 from the 4-year-old kindergarten program at Wind Point Elementary School.

She is a member of the Vittoria Colonna at Roma Lodge and Alpha Delta Kappa. Mrs. Miller's hobbies include knitting, crocheting, card making and cooking.

The couple's advice to stay together for so many years is: "Be kind and helpful to each other and listen before you speak."

The Millers are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They said their happiest moments together was the birth of their children.